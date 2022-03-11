Families of law enforcement officers and firefighters will receive death benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty will receive full state health benefits.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 779 into law at a ceremony earlier today.

The law will take 5 million dollars from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and put it in the Law Enforcement Officers and Firefighters Death Benefits Trust Fund to support the families of those who died of COVID-19 after contracting the disease on the job.

The Department of Public Safety will manage the trust fund and distribute the death benefits.