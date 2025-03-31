Family business owners host festival for the public in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS (WCBI) – A family hosted an event to express their business side of the family.

The March Madness Festival had many vendors and other activities for the public.

The Marshall Family hosted the event, bringing in food trucks, live entertainment, and games.

The family said they hosted the event for just family and want to finally bring it to the community of Columbus.

“I’m just here to spread the good news, so that’s why I’m here, and then I’m a part of the Marshall family too so it’s important to me to support my family,” Chandra Johnson said.

“With my family as large as it is, family is everything. We get together every holiday we possibly can get together,” Susan Stewart said. “So, it’s just a part of being able to be together as one unit. Having fun and creating what we are already doing, we have several family members that have little small businesses and so we put them altogether to showcase ourselves and to celebrate ourselves to support one another, and that’s what family is about.”

The Marshall family said they will continue to host the festival quarterly.

