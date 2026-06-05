Family displaced after an early morning fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family is displaced in Oktibbeha County after an early morning fire.

Adaton Firefighters got called to the 5300 block of Self Creek Road around 2 am about a structure fire.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, the house is a total loss.

Maben Volunteer Firefighters joined Adaton to help put out the flames.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, they extinguished the fire after extensive damage.

Warner says the case is under investigation for arson.

So far, one person has been arrested.

No injuries were reported.

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