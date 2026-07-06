Family honors late veteran with “Independence Day” memorial

LaSandra Miller wins the Fourth of July Yard Decoration competition for Ward 2 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While the Fourth of July is known for fireworks and grand celebrations, for one Columbus family, the holiday carries a much deeper meaning.

Two years ago, life changed for the Miller family on Independence Day.

What once was a day of celebration became a day of remembrance for their loved one Shern Miller — a husband, a father, and veteran.

“As a person, fun-loving. Everybody loved him. He was a people person … He was a character even going through his illness,” said the late Shern Miller’s wife LaSandra Miller.

“He was very funny, loved to play, loved to cook … He loved playing with his grandkids,” said Shern Miller’s daughter Kayla Powers.

The 54-year-old served in the U.S. Army for 27 years before retiring in 2015.

Shortly after retiring, his wife, LaSandra Miller said he started having health challenges — including seizures and a liver transplant.

Then in 2022, Shern was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“God built my faith… he built my faith going through this journey… my trust in Him … everything. I put my trust completely into God,” said LaSandra.

Afte going into remission in 2023, the cancer returned in April 2024.

Three months later on July 4, while Shern was on life support, the Miller family had to make one of the toughest decisions of their lives.

“It was the only day that was fitting for him. It was a military holiday … I wasn’t thinking of it as ‘the Fourth.’ I was looking at it as independence, his independence, him being free from all of his pain … no more pain, no more suffering …. that he was free,” said LaSandra.

Since 2024, Independence Day has looked different for the Miller family, but this year, LaSandra found comfort in honoring Shern by decorating their family’s yard.

Her passion and never-ending love for her late husband put her first in the race for the best Fourth-of-July-decorated yard for Ward 2 in Columbus.

City and fire officials honored her and Shern on Saturday, July 4.

She also was surprised with winning the Yard of the Month.

“It was nice… caught me by surprise, but I really appreciate it,” said LaSandra.

“She puts a lot of love and care into what she does… and so seeing that really made a big difference to me that the community actually came together to honor him but honor her as well,” said Christopher Edwards, Shern Miller’s son.

“I always told Ward 2 that I want to bring the family-oriented community back together and that’s what it was yesterday… it was heartfelt… I want to thank her family publicly for letting me do something for her … Not only did it touch them, it touched me,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Roderick Smith.

Two other families won 2nd and 3rd place for the Yard Decoration competition.

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