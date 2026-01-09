Fans celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 91st birthday

“I think Elvis was legendary, there is really not another word to describe him, there hasn’t been anyone like him before or after,” Horn said.

“He is the poster child for rock and roll and what the culture meant, and he changed society, as we know it. You can go back to when he came on board, and everything kind of changed,” said Dale Rushing, a rockabilly music historian.

What is it you liked about Elvis?

“He was good looking, he could dance well, and he could sing really well,” said Mary Cobb, who shares her birthday with Elvis.

“Elvis was great, I saw him when I was 16 in Belden, Mississippi, in concert,” said Lil Nelson.

This September marks the 70th anniversary of Elvis’ famous homecoming concert. During the birthday celebration, it was announced that the concert will be recreated, with ETA Nick Perkins.

“This is our story, it was after that concert he gave money back to the city and said, ‘ I notice the house and fifteen acres I was born in is for sale, take this, buy it and build a park for those kids.’ So had that not have happened, you and I wouldn’t be standing here talking today,” said Roy Turner, executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.

The birthplace averages around 140,000 visitors every year, and with a new Baz Luhrmann movie set to release, and the homecoming anniversary concert, 2026 is looking to be another big year for the birthplace.

That Baz Luhrmann movie, “EPIC’ which stands for Elvis Presley In Concert, will be in theaters next month.