Fatal fire investigation is underway in Steens

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – A fatal fire is under investigation in Steens.

Around 2 p.m., a single-story camper caught fire on Hayden Lane, on Nov. 2.

One person is dead.

The Lowndes County District 1 Volunteer Fire Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded.

This case is currently under investigation and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X