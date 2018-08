PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A father-son duo is arrested following the theft of an ATV last week near Baldwyn.

Joseph Byrd was arrested Saturday, while his father Andy Pettigo was arrested a week prior.

Bond for Byrd, 35, was set at $15,000 for his Grand Larceny charge, with a $1,000 bond tacked on for a misdemeanor Trespassing charge.

Deputies say Pettigo was in possession of meth during his arrest for the ATV theft and will face additional narcotics charges.

His bond was set at $20,000.