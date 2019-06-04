Fayetteville Super Regional Dates & Times Announced

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The NCAA officially announced dates and times for eight super regionals taking place across the country Tuesday morning. The No. 12 overall seed, Ole Miss baseball (40-25) will head to Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a best-of-three series against the No. 5 overall seed Arkansas Razorbacks (44-17), starting at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, June 8 on ESPN.

Game 2 of the Fayetteville Super Regional will take place Saturday, June 9, at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Game 3, if necessary, is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2.

This past Sunday, Ole Miss defeated Jacksonville State, 19-4, to secure the 10th regional title in program history. Along the way, the Rebels swept three games, outscoring their three opponents 41-7, the most total runs ever scored by an Ole Miss team in a regional tournament. The Rebels will be competing in the super regionals for the sixth time in program history, all in the Mike Bianco era.

Arkansas also swept three games at home this past weekend, defeating Central Connecticut State once and TCU twice to secure the Fayetteville Regional title.

Fayetteville Super Regional Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 8 – 11 a.m. CT | ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 9 – 2 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 3: Monday, June 10 – 3 p.m. CT | ESPN2*

* – If Necessary