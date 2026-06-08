Feeling Like Summer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summertime is here and the weather this week couldn’t agree more.

TONIGHT – A few stray showers will move through this evening before clearing up overnight. Conditions will be warm and muggy with the low reaching 73.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow begins the start of the 90’s! The afternoon high will warm into the low 90’s with isolated, typical summer rain in the afternoon.

REST OF WEEK – The low 90’s will continue to remain through the end of the week with an increase in rain chances by the weekend. Warm and humid conditions will make it feel warmer than it is, around the upper 90’s. Expect a hot and humid week this week!