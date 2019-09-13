Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in jail

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Friday for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The popular television actress has admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman also received one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine. She will self-report to jail.

In a statement, Huffman said she accepts the “court’s decision without reservation.”

Before the sentencing, she tearfully apologized to the judge, saying she was “deeply sorry” for her actions. She also apologized directly to her daughter, Sophia, saying Sophia asked her “why didn’t you believe in me?”

“As I’m here, my mind keeps going back to the drive to the testing facility and daughter asked for ice cream afterwards my mind kept saying to turn around, turn around,” Huffman said.

The 56-year-old actress walked into the federal courthouse in Boston while holding hands with her husband, William H. Macy, who has not been charged in the scandal. Huffman is the first parent charged to be sentenced.

Prosecutors recommended that Huffman spend one month in prison, while her lawyers argued she should serve a year of probation.

In 2017, prosecutors said Huffman paid the $15,000 to a foundation by William Singer, who allegedly arranged for a particular proctor to ensure her daughter scored well on the SAT. Her daughter received a score of 1420, approximately 400 points over her PSAT score from the year prior, according to the federal indictment.

Huffman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May.

Felicity Huffman arrives at the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy in Boston on September 13, 2019. KATHERINE TAYLOR / REUTERS

Earlier Friday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said the size of the bribes paid by parents in the admissions scandal would not influence the severity of their punishments. Fifteen parents, including Huffman, have pleaded guilty. Nineteen others are fighting the charges.