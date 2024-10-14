FEMA resumes operations after recent threats

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – FEMA has resumed its door-to-door service to Hurricane Helene victims in Western North Carolina.

The Ashe County Sheriff said some FEMA operations were paused in the county out of an abundance of caution on October 13.

The County Emergency Management Office said it was due to threats in some counties.

The pauses came amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.

A credible threat from William Jacob Parsons drove the decision for FEMA to pull back its on-the-ground staff from going door-to-door.

The 44-year-old North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend and charged with a misdemeanor related to threats against FEMA.

He’s since been released on bond.

