Fetterman hospitalized after fall near his Pennsylvania home

John Fetterman

Washington (CBS) – CBS News reports Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been hospitalized after a fall near his Pennsylvania home, which caused minor injuries to his face, his spokesman said on X.

Fetterman fell to the ground after feeling light-headed, prompted by a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, the statement said. Fetterman is remaining at the hospital for observation so doctors can “fine-tune” his medications. Ventricular fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat.

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock,” his spokesperson said. The statement continued:

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established that he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground, and hitting his face with minor injuries. Senator Fetterman had this to say: ‘If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!’ He is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care.”

Fetterman experienced a stroke during his campaign for the Senate in 2022, and was also hospitalized in 2023 for feeling light-headed.

