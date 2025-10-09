Finally Feeling Like Fall!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TODAY: Fall-like conditions finally makes its much awaited appearance today! Highs will struggle to reach into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies!

TONIGHT: Some clouds will build into the area from Central Alabama, but otherwise look for a cool night as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will stay with seasonable temperatures for the rest of this week with highs reaching only to the low 80s before. We do heat up as we start next week back to the upper 80s.