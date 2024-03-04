Fire engulfs abandoned structure on Christopher Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were busy battling flames after an abandoned structure caught fire.

Crews responded to the scene on Christopher Road Sunday night.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the structure collapsed and fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters had to adopt a defensive posture to extinguish the remains with landlines from the exterior.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

