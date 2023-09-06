Fire inspections to begin soon for businesses in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire inspections are right around the corner for businesses operating in Columbus.

The Columbus Fire and Rescue Department goes door to door for all 1,800 businesses to inspect safety procedures and check for code violations.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said fire codes were written to save lives.

“The fire codes that we enforce were written in blood. By saying that, I mean that each one of these codes addresses some tragic incident that has occurred in the United States. And those instances could be all tracked back to a single misuse of a product, maybe a failed electrical system, or chained doors. And so we want to prevent those things from happening in Columbus,” said Hughes.

Columbus Fire and Rescue will begin inspections later this month.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter