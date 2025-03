Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at an apartment on March 15.

Tupelo Fire crews fought a three-story apartment fire near North Green Street.

The building was under renovation, so no one was inside of the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.