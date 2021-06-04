Firehouse Subs celebrated their anniversary by giving to first responders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus restaurant is celebrating its anniversary by continuing to give back to first responders.

Firehouse Subs is giving a free medium sub to first responders and military personnel that are in uniform or have ID.

The restaurant is offering the promotion to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Firehouse Subs is known for its donations to first responders.

“I’ve spoken with Chief Shelton and Chief Andrews here in the city of Columbus, they were real excited for us coming and really happy to have us here to help them through grant process through our public safety foundation that we’ve already donated an ATV to the Columbus Fire Department they can use to get people out of situations,” said Percy Moore, District Manager.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than 297 thousand dollars in this area to first responders for equipment and other needs.