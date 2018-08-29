First AP Mississippi High School Football Poll Released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.

Class Overall

School W-L Pts

1. Starkville (10) (2-0) 117

2. West Point (1) (2-0) 92

3. Hattiesburg (2-0) 84

4. Brandon (2-0) 59

5. Tupelo (2-0) 54

6. Pearl (1) (2-0) 51

7. Northwest Rankin (2-0) 43

(tie) Horn Lake (2-0) 43

9. Oak Grove (2-0) 18

10. Noxubee County (1-1) 14

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 13, Jefferson Davis County (1) 10, Olive Branch 9, Meridian 7, Simmons 6, D’Iberville 6, Louisville 6, Mendenhall 5, Warren Central 5, Lafayette 4, Bay Springs 3, Itawamba AHS 3, Taylorsville 2, Madison Central 2, Calhoun City 2, Corinth 1, North Panola 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts

1. Simmons (13) (2-0) 130

2. Nanih Waiya (2-0) 92

3. Okolona (2-0) 82

(tie) Lumberton (2-0) 82

5. Stringer (1-1) 42

Others receiving votes: Biggersville 28, Shaw 22, Ray Brooks 15, East Marion 7, McAdams 7, Resurrection Catholic 7, Smithville 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts

1. Taylorsville (10) (2-0) 126

2. Bay Springs (2) (2-0) 92

3. Scott Central (2-0) 77

4. Collins (1-1) 51

5. Calhoun City (1) (1-1) 50

Others receiving votes: Pisgah 26, Puckett 21, Loyd Star 14, West Lincoln 12, Perry Central 8, Heidelberg 7, South Delta 6, East Webster 6, Eupora 6, Philadelphia 6, East Union 6, Madison St. Joseph 6.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Jefferson Davis County (8) (2-0) 125

2. North Panola (5) (2-0) 111

3. Forest (2-0) 69

4. Winona (1) (2-0) 40

5. Houston (1-1) 38

Others receiving votes: West Marion 27, Nettleton 23, Charleston 19, North Pontotoc 17, Aberdeen 14, Booneville 14, Water Valley 13, Seminary 7, Columbia 7, Magee 6.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts

1. Noxubee County (6) (1-1) 100

2. Louisville (3) (1-1) 89

3. Pontotoc (2) (2-0) 78

4. East Central (1) (1-0) 69

5. Poplarville (1-1) 40

Others receiving votes: Mendenhall 27, South Pike 25, Itawamba AHS 23, Corinth 16, Vancleave 14, West Lauderdale 13, Clarksdale 13, McComb 7, Northeast Lauderdale 6.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts

1. West Point (10) (2-0) 127

2. Hattiesburg (3) (2-0) 110

3. Lafayette (2-0) 90

(tie) Olive Branch (2-0) 90

5. Laurel (1-1) 59

Others receiving votes: Holmes County Central 12, Grenada 8, Neshoba Central 6, West Jones 6, Natchez 6, Picayune 6.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts

1. Starkville (12) (2-0) 129

2. Tupelo (2-0) 88

(tie)Brandon (2-0) 88

4. Pearl (1) (2-0) 60

5. Northwest Rankin (2-0) 59

Others receiving votes: Horn Lake 49, D’Iberville 13, Oak Grove 12, Clinton 8, Warren Central 7, Meridian 7.

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts

1. Jackson Prep (13) (2-0) 130

2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (2-0) 110

3. Jackson Aca. (2-0) 92

4. Starkville Aca. (2-0) 50

(tie)Indianola Aca. (2-0) 50

Others receiving votes: Oak Forest, La. 33, Parklane Aca. 20, Heritage Aca. 13, Leake Aca. 9, Strider Aca. 7, Lamar School 6.