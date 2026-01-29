First house demolished in Columbus Blight Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Demolition has started for the first Columbus property of the city’s blight elimination program.

City leaders watched as the first pieces began to fall.

“This is a milestone for us. This is the first,” said Columbus Interim City Planner George Irby.

“This is what progress looks like. So, we’re just happy and elated that it’s finally coming to this day,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Officials said there are more than 200 blighted properties in Columbus.

So far, they’ve only been able to purchase four properties for demolition, including the one torn down on Wednesday on 22nd Street North.

However, Mayor Stephen Jones said 40 more owners are willing to sell.

The city looks for investors after the buildings are demolished.

“So, the next step is to get someone to purchase the property and rebuild affordable homes. And we’ll do that throughout the city,” said Jones.

Previously, city leaders lobbied U.S Senators in Washington to help fund the blight program.

They were able to secure a grant of $6 million.

The elimination of the abandoned houses and buildings can also help decrease crime in the neighborhoods.

“It also helps with fire because sometimes arsonists go in and burn them down. So, it just helps across our city. Makes things a lot of safer and look a lot better,” said Jones.

“The impact will be the change of the landscape, the vision. You know we talk about how we want a ‘clean town.’ And I don’t see why we can’t be the cleanest city in the United States… You have to work at it,” said Irby.

There’s also a tangible benefit. If a new house is built on the site, the property taxes will add to the city’s bottom line.

The city contracted with G6 Dirt Construction and Land Clearing for the demolition and cleanup.

Leaders say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Columbus until April 2031 to complete the blight program.

The first house demolished was in the 300 block of 22nd Street North.

