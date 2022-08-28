First Responders come together to help the community

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory High School Softball and First Responders came together this weekend for the 1st year battle of the badges softball tournament.

On Saturday First Responders around the area met at home plate for the first Battle of The Badges Softball game in Amory.

The coordinator of the event, Jessica Seger, says when she needed help first responders and community members were by her side.

“As I started putting things on paper and coming up with some ideas it all come together. My booster club president and secretary our booster people have been behind me and we couldn’t have done this without them. they’ve been a big part of helping this kick-off,” said Seger.

With 6 teams going head to head, that meant only one team could win but they all had one goal… raising money for the ones that need it.

Seger says the tournament was to raise funds for a new fence, and equipment for first responders and even help a 9-1-1 dispatcher while she is battling cancer.

Those three reasons drew a large crowd.

“I think it has kicked off very very well, every department has come and met me at the plate to do team meetings they have been telling me to thank you for doing this we are excited and we are going to have a great day. Every time I turn around and look there are people everywhere,” said Seger.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin crook says he was happy to be a part of the event and spend time with people in the area.

“Just being out here, the atmosphere is totally different than a Monday morning or a Friday or even a call on a weekend. just getting to relax with everybody and really getting to talk to them about them and not what’s going on,” said Crook.

Crook says his job may be strictly business but he is happy to show people that first responders know how to have fun too.

“Any chance that we get to interact with the community outside of a call we are looking for it and we are greatly supported throughout this community and our first responders know it and we appreciate it greatly and we are just blessed,” said Sheriff Crook.

Seger says she plans to continue The Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament every year.