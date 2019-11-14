Five indicted for armed robbery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A reported armed robbery led to the indictment of four additional suspects.

Jeremiah Ratcliff was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of burglary of an automobile.

The hold-up happened on Byrnes Circle on July 9.

Terrius Armistad was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Devin Tate has also been indicted in this investigation.

Kajarius Anderson, and Donqarous Stewart are all charged with two counts of armed robbery.

In unrelated incidents, Anderson is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting someone on May 22nd.

He’s also charged with hurling a missile after allegedly shot at a car on the same day.

Anderson faces an auto burglary charge from May 23.

Stewart faces eight counts of auto burglary in what appears to be an unrelated investigation.