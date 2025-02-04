Five Loaves receives donation from business owner in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus business owner makes a generous donation to a local feeding ministry, and he’s challenging others to do the same.

Lindy McBryde, who owns Cash and Carry Building Supply, made a $5,000 donation to Loaves and Fishes in Columbus.

The ministry serves hot meals to those in need in Lowndes County.

The donation was in memory of McBryde’s late wife, Sharon, who volunteered regularly with Loaves and Fishes..

McBryde is now challenging others in the area business community to lend a helping hand.

He said any gift can have a great impact.

“Donation’s not a whole lot, but everything that, you know, this ministry can use goes a long way,” said McBryde.

Loaves and Fishes serves meals 6 days a week and averages about 300 people per day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.