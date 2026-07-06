Flags to be flown at half-staff across AL to honor 3 fire service members

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Flags will be flown at half-staff across the state of Alabama to honor the lives of three fire service members.

Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement today.

the state wide proclamation will go into effect tomorrow morning from sunrise until sunset.

On June 27, U.S. Wildland Fire Service Firefighter Sydney Kathryne Watson of Alabama, along with two of her fellow firefighter crew members, lost their lives while battling a wildfire in Colorado.

Watson was a native of Corner, Alabama.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.