Plans announced for fifth annual “Christmas at the Mansion”

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Florists and designers have a chance to decorate the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion for Christmas.

Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves announced plans for the fifth annual “Christmas at the Mansion.” This video is from last year; ‘s celebration, and the theme this year is “Made in Mississippi.”

The theme will highlight businesses across the state that make a variety of products and help boost the economy. There will also be a competition for florists and decorators to submit their ideas and proposals to transform the historic mansion into a Christmas wonderland.

“We have already honored our heroes, and first responders and honored our children, small towns, and communities across the state. This year we honor those who make things in Mississippi. We are looking forward to what that brings, it is one of my favorite times to be in the governor’s mansion when Christmas is here, we open it, with the Department of Archives and History so families all across Mississippi can see the decorations, it is an exciting time, we remember the reason for the season, Jesus’ birthday but we also celebrate by decorating this entire mansion to celebrate,” Gov. Reeves said.

Proposals need to be submitted by August 31st. A designer will be selected in September and Allie Martin will be on site for that announcement. For more information, email Chief of Staff Ann Beard at ann.beard@govreeves.ms.gov

