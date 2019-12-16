Football Athletes and Coaches Prepare for the Early Signing Period

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s one of the most competitive aspects of college football and we’re not talking about the X’s and O’s of what happens on the gridiron.

“I’ll be signing Wednesday at either Ole miss, Alabama or Auburn,” said Oxford TE Jeremiah Pegues.

We’re talking about recruiting.

Each year, coaches spend early mornings, late evenings, and weekends on the recruiting trail all in hopes of securing the best talent in the state and the country.

“We’ve dominated it,” MSU head coach Joe Moorhead said. “Working hard to keep our third consecutive top 25 class.”

“I had a meeting with a recruit last night [December 8th]. I think 8 o’clock or something last night and another one at 6:30 am today [December 9th],” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said.

For the most part, football coaches have until February 5th to win over potential talent.

However, with players opting to sign during the early period on December 18th, the timeline for coaches has shortened.

Coach Moorhead has spent plenty of time on the recruiting trail, ringing the bell, and building his future roster.

“Been to all four corners of the state and a bunch others. Highways, dirt roads, Delta, Coast. It’s been awesome. We’ve had great reception from the coaches. Great reception from the coaches, kids, and their parents and quite frankly, every gas station you pop in or store to get a diet Dew and a bag of chips, there is maroon and white everywhere,” Moorhead said.

Coach Moorhead already has commitments from Brandon quarterback Will Rogers and D’Iberville wide receiver Jaden Walley just to name a couple.

Coach Kiffin is in a different boat.

After only taking over as the Rebels leader December 8th, Kiffin has to work quick to maintain former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke’s commits.

While the rebels have seen a few loses since Luke’s untimely departure, others, like Winona quarterback An’Darius Coffey don’t mind the sudden coaching change.

“He’s [Kiffin] going to bring a lot of excitement to the school and change a lot of things around, Coffey said. “I was really signed to play for Ole Miss. I never looked at playing for a coach I looked for playing for the school.”

For coach Kiffin, building a solid roster starts from the ground up.

“They’re not going to all be five stars. Developing the bottom of the roster so they can be productive and help us play,” Kiffin said.

For Division I, high school football players have from December 18th through December 20th to sign during the early period.

Those going Division I that are waiting until national signing day will have from February 5th through April 1st.

Whereas those going Division II can sign from February 5th through August 1st of 2020.