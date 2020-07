CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State Associate head coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned, effective immediately, as the head coach of Austin Peay football.

APSU Athletics announced the sudden resignation in a press release citing that Hudspeth leaves for personal reasons.

Hudspeth joined the Governors following his one season serving under former Bulldog head coach Joe Moorhead.

In his lone season leading the Govs, Hudspeth led APSU to a program record of 11-wins.