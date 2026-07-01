Former Jones Co. Chancery Clerk arrested for allegedly altering official records

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Jones County Chancery Clerk has been arrested for allegedly altering official county records.

According to the state auditor Shad White’s Office, Christy Hodge altered and submitted bank statements to conceal over $13,000 in public funds from June to August of last year.

Hodge reportedly converted the money for her personal use.

Hodge faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The funds allegedly stolen were later recovered and deposited into the appropriate county depository.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at 1(800)321-1275

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