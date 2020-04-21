Former Lady Fed Hope Harbin Signs with Delta State

FULTON, Miss. (ICC Athletics) – Itawamba Community College centerfielder Hope Harbin (Columbus) announced via social media that she has signed to continue her softball career at Delta State University next season.

“I chose Delta State because I felt like it was a good fit for me,” Harbin. “It’s not that far away from home and when I went on my visit it felt like ICC. It felt like home and I felt like I should be there.”

The Caledonia graduate was leading the No. 12 Indians with 18 hits and 15 runs through 14 games before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbin’s .429 batting average was tied for second on the team while her .489 on-base percentage, .571 slugging percentage, six stolen bases and two triples were among the team’s top five in each category.

“Hope is a tremendous kid from a great family,” Coach Andy Kirk. “She was our centerfielder both years and could run down anything in the outfield. She’ll be a great asset for Delta State.”

During Harbin’s freshman season, she and the Indians won the MACJC championship, finished runner-up in the region tournament and earned the program’s first-ever appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament. That season she batted .405 and had 20 stolen bases and 49 hits to go along with 31 runs scored and 19 more driven in.

“ICC has been like home to me,” Harbin. “When you step foot on ICC’s campus you’ll know what I’m talking about … it’s like one big family and you feel like you are at home whether you’re playing a sport or just going to school. I can’t wait for the incoming freshmen to experience what I did at ICC.”

Harbin will be joining former ICC teammate Olivia Burns (Grenada) in Cleveland next season and will have three years of eligibility left in her career with the Lady Statesmen.