Former middle school rededicated as part of local Elementary in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A school building in Macon gets a new mission and a new life.

The former B.F. Liddell Middle School is the new home to Earl Nash Elementary School.

The historic building, which underwent a multi-million dollar renovation, will retain the B.F. Liddell name.

More room was needed to house the Noxubee County School District’s 700-plus elementary students, and its location puts it in the heart of Macon.

Administrators hope the combination of history and state-of-the-art upgrades will be a point of pride for the community and the students.

“So, this means a lot to our community. To renovate something, and not just tear something down and build something new. It’s still holding on to the legacy that has always been, graduating top scholars from way back when up until now,” said Earl Nash Elementary Principal Lashanda Mickens.

“We want our students to know that they are the best, and that they deserve the best, and that we care for them deeply, and we want them to have the best and experience the best. And, that’s why we’re here, “said Noxubee County School District Superintendent, Dr. Washington Cole

COVID-era Federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds paid for most of the more than $8 million renovation project.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.