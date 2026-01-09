Former MSDHS testifies during Ted DiBiase Jr. trial

(WJTV) – Former Mississippi Department of Human Services executive director John Davis testified today during the Ted DiBiase (DEE-BEE-AHH-SEE) Jr. trial.

The testimony focused on Davis’ relationship with DiBiase’s brother, former pro wrestler Brett DiBiase.

CBS Affiliate WJTV reports that, according to court documents, Ted DiBiase Jr. and co-conspirators Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others are alleged to have fraudulently obtained federal funds, including welfare funds.

DiBiase was a WWE wrestler in the early 2000s.

As part of the alleged scheme, after federal funds were issued to MDHS, prosecutors said Davis directed MDHS to subgrant the funds to two nonprofit organizations, Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc. and MCEC, which were operated by Christi Webb and Nancy New, respectively.

Davis allegedly directed Webb and New to award sham contracts to various individuals and entities, including at least five sham contracts that were awarded to DiBiase’s companies.

According to the indictment, FRC and MCEC provided millions of dollars in federal funds from MDHS to DiBiase and his companies for social services that DiBiase did not provide and did not intend to provide.

DiBiase allegedly used these federal funds for a vehicle, a boat, and the down payment on a house.

DiBiase’s brother, Brett, and Christi Webb have pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to the case.

