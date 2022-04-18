Former MSU guard Myah Taylor transfers to Ole Miss

Mississippi State guard Myah Taylor has found a new home for her final year of eligibility. She announced on Monday that she will be staying in Mississippi to play for Ole Miss.

Taylor is a native of Olive Branch and spent four years as a bulldog. In her time in Starkville, Taylor started 81 games, averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 assists per game.

The former bulldog guard scored a season high 17 points against the rebels last season.

Taylor will be joining coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad that is on the rise after making it’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007 last season.