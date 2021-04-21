Former MSU RB Kylin Hill Honored in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — Former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was honored by the Hinds County Chancery Court on April 21st, 2021.

Hill was awarded for being a leading voice in the effort to change the Mississippi state flag in June of 2020.

In a viral tweet last June, Hill threatened to end his career with the Bulldogs if the former Mississippi flag, that contained a confederate flag design, did not change.

The new “In God We Trust” Mississippi state flag was approved in November of 2020.