Former Ole Miss QB Jevan Snead Found Dead

AUSTIN, Tx. (WCBI) — Former Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead was found dead in Austin, Texas, at the age of 32.

First reported by the Austin American Statesman, foul play is not suspected in Snead’s case.

After spending a year at the University of Texas, Snead was the starter for the Rebels in 2008 and 2009.

During his time as a Rebel, he threw for over 5,000 yards , and 46 touchdowns. He helped lead Ole Miss to back-to-back Cotton Bowl victories and an Egg Bowl win in 2008.

Snead was later drafted by the Tampa Bay buccaneers in 2010 but did not play.