Former Police officer to spend the next 7 years behind bars in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Police officer will spend the next 7 years behind bars.
Antonio Wade was sentenced in an Oxford Federal Court today.
Wade previously pled guilty to extorting money from an illegal alien during a traffic stop and continued to engage in similar actions.
Wade, who was a former cop in Ruleville, Mississippi, was sentenced to 84 months in prison with three years of supervised release.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Mims.