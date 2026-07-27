Former Police officer to spend the next 7 years behind bars in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Police officer will spend the next 7 years behind bars.

Antonio Wade was sentenced in an Oxford Federal Court today.

Wade previously pled guilty to extorting money from an illegal alien during a traffic stop and continued to engage in similar actions.

Wade, who was a former cop in Ruleville, Mississippi, was sentenced to 84 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Mims.

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