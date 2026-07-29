Former tenants of Union County mobile home to face animal cruelty charges

Clayton says this investigation began after the landlord evicted the tenants of the mobile home. When he checked on the property, he found fifteen dogs had been left behind.

Typically, Union County doesn’t get involved in animal rescues, but Clayton says the dire conditions meant immediate action was necessary.

‘Our ordinance allowed us to go get them because the dogs had been abandoned and were trapped inside this house and couldn’t get out with no air and limited food and water. Some of these dogs had never seen humans or light of day, trapped in a bedroom that was closed when we got there, with a string, cut the string, kicked door open, had to kick our way in to get in there to them,” Clayton said.

Photos provided by Clayton and the rescue group known as “For the Love of Frank” show the dogs that were rescued, and the filthy conditions inside the singlewide mobile home.

Volunteers helped remove the dogs.

They are now being given medical care and will eventually be up for adoption. Clayton says the former tenants will face misdemeanor charges.