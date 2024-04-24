Former Tupelo mayor urges lawmakers to fully expand Medicaid

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is urging lawmakers to fully expand Medicaid before the session ends.

Jack Reed Jr. spoke at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday during a news conference. Reed Jr., who is the owner of Reed’s Department Store, said expanding medicaid would have a positive impact on poor residents, and also would boost the state’s economy.

Reed Jr. said it is imperative that lawmakers take action on Medicaid expansion before the session wraps up in a week and a half.

“It is a real problem. These people are working. They’re trying, but there’s a gap there. Financially, it’s a win-win-win for us to accept this federal money, 90-10 match first four years, 100% match, it would be great economically for our state even if you took the moral question out of it,” said Reed, Jr.

Reed Jr. was joined by business, government, and medical professionals calling on the legislature to come up with a medicaid expansion bill.

