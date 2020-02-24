Former Webster County jailer sentenced in connection to investigation of illegal activity at facility

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee at the Webster County Jail was sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 investigation into illegal activity at the facility.

Santana Townsend was indicted on two counts of sexual contact with an inmate and one count each of furnishing contraband to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance in a jail facility.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Townsend pled guilty to the contraband charge and the others were dismissed.

She was sentenced to 10 years with five suspended.

She also agreed to continue to cooperate with the MBI in the investigation