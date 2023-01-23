Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died.

In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture.

Hassell Franklin was 87 years old.

Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across north Mississippi.

He served on many boards including the American Furniture Manufacturers Association, North Mississippi Health Services, The Create Foundation, and many others.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter