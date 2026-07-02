Four graduate from NMCC’s Pharmacy Residency Program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 300-thousand liscensed pharmaists nation wide and one local health organization is looking to help add to that number.

Recently, four pharmacists completed the North Mississippi Health Services Pharmacy Residency Program, and two of them have accepted positions to serve North Mississippi.

Nathen Baggett, Landon Byrum, Yun-Ching Chen, and Daniel Horton are the honorable graduates.

Baggett will continue his career at the University of New Mexico Hospital; Chen is going back to Arizona, where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy in 2025 from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona.

Byrum and Horton have each accepted positions at NMMC Tupelo.

According to NMMC, the year-long program focuses on the development of knowledge, attitudes, and skills needed to pursue rational drug therapy, and hands-on experience for post-graduates.

Employment of pharmacists is projected to grow 5 percent from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations.

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