French Bulldog from “Queer Eye” has died at age 10

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at senior apartment complex
The suspect, a resident of the complex, had barricaded himself in his apartment before being arrested several hours later
- Advertisement -
18M ago
Civilian worker kills 4 in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
Technology administrator in the police intelligence unit launched the deadly knife attack in his office
2H ago
3 charged for providing drugs that killed Mac Miller in 2018
The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted
5H ago