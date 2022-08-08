Frequent storm chances bring us into the 80s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms persists through the next few days. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and remain that way throughout much of the rest of the week. MONDAY: Highs hit the low 90s as more cloud-cover rolls into the area. Some shading helps keep temperatures down, and the chance for some isolated storms provides additional opportunity for afternoon cooling. Lows touch the mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: We drop into the 80s as a consequence of a good chance for scattered thunderstorms across the region. Not much in the way of severe weather is likely but a few heavier downpours are possible. Lows bottom out in the lower 70s overnight.