LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Friday night crash in Lowndes County sent one person to the hospital.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a car and a moped collided on Highway 182 at Julia Drive about 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the bike was injured.

Deputies said the other vehicle involved initially left the scene.

A vehicle was recovered a short time later at the Country Mart on 182 not far from the scene of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the crash.

No other details have been released about the accident.

