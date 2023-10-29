“Friends” star Mathew Perry found dead in a hot tub

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WCBI) – “Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead Saturday, October 28,2023, in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities responded at about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

There was no sign of foul play.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Perry was 54 years old.

