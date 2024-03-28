Full Board of Aldermen now serves Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Louisville has a full Board of Aldermen again.

Voters in Ward 3 went to the polls Tuesday in a special election run-off to fill that seat on the Board of Aldermen.

The position became vacant after Gwenita Mays was sworn in as Winston County Circuit Clerk back in January.

After the votes were counted in the initial Special Election, no one had the necessary majority to win outright, and it came down to a run-off between Steven Hampton and Charles Mays.

Hampton won out in the second round. He will take office immediately.

