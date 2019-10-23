Fulton police searching for city property vandal

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for help identifying the vandal who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Fulton walking trail.

Between October 20 and October 21, the City of Fulton walking track was vandalized between Main Street and Stadium Drive.

The vandal caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to city property.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call rime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or Fulton Police Department Assistant Chief Brad Rogers at 662-862-3441.