Funeral arrangements made for former Columbus High School student

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a former Columbus High School student.

Sixteen-year-old Braylan Dale died in a car accident last Thursday morning.

You may remember, WCBI told you about a two-vehicle crash that killed two people on Highway 12 close to Sand Road.

According to the Columbus Police Department, three others were injured.

The driver of the eastbound car, 32-year-old Breman Shea Woolbright, was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The visitation for Dale was held today from two to five o’clock at Carter’s Funeral Services in Macon.

The Funeral will be held on Saturday, January 31, at 2:30 at the Columbus High School Gym.

