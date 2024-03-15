Funeral services for MS National Guardsmen killed in crash

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for the two Mississippi National Guard aviators killed in a helicopter crash were announced.

Services Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Joshua Abbott will be Sunday at Itawamba Community College’s Davis Event Center, in Fulton, beginning at 3 p.m.

He will be buried at Itawmba Memorial Gardens.

The public is invited to the funeral.

Community members are asked to line Highway 178 between the Davis Event Center and Itawamba Memorial Gardens for the procession.

Abbott was in D Company of the 2nd Battalion, 151st Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit based in Tupelo.

The Fulton native is survived by his wife and their three children.

Funeral services for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Andrew Zemek will be held Monday at Itawbama Community College’s Davis Event Center, in Fulton, beginning at 3 p.m.

Zemek was in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment based in Tupelo.

The public is invited to the funeral service.

He is survived by his wife and their four children.

The Mississippi National Guard helicopter Abbott and Zemek were in crashed on February 23rd in Prentiss County.

The two were conducting a training flight in an AH-64 Apache when the incident happened.

There’s been no word on what caused the crash to occur.

