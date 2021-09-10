Future police officers took time this morning to honor the memory of those who were killed on September 11th

Cadets in Class B 68 at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center took part in a memorial stair climb at Robins Field in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Future police officers took time this morning to honor the memory of those who were killed in the terror attacks of September 11th, 2001.

Cadets in Class B 68 at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center took part in a memorial stair climb at Robins Field in Tupelo.

Instructors had calculated the number of rounds on the stairs it would take to replicate the stairs in one of the twin towers.

Each cadet was given a lanyard with the photo and name of one of the first responders who was killed on 9/11.

On Saturday, a Memorial Stair Climb will take place at the Bancorpsouth Arena, on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.