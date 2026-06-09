Global Cellulose Fibers Plant Manager gives presentation at Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In recent years, the Golden Triangle has become known for “making things”, but one company had a head start.

Global Cellulose Fibers has been in Lowndes County for more than 40 years.

It’s part of a company that operates seven pulp mills across the Southeast and one in Canada.

GCF employs nearly 400 people from around the area and boasts a high employee retention rate.

The pulp mill also has a $51 million impact on the local economy.

GCF produces the raw material that’s used in the production of many common household paper products, including tissue, paper towels, and diapers.

“We take Southern pine wood, Loblolly pine, and we basically take the pine in and make it into a chip, cook it, wash it, bleach it, and then we put it on a pulp machine, and we basically make rolls, or bales, of pulp that go into all these products I just mentioned,” said Plant Manager Steve Rogers.

GCF also generates much of its own power for the mill and deals with foresters who are part of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative.

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