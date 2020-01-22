Gold-seated toilet among Frank Sinatra's items up for auction

Items from Frank Sinatra’s “Chairman Suite” in Atlantic City are on the auction block, CBS Philadelphia reports, allowing the public a chance at living like the chairman of the board. S&S Auction in Swedesboro, New Jersey recently purchased the contents of Sinatra’s executive suite at the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. And this Sunday, it’s all up for sale.

“You actually have a chance as the public to own something that Frank Sinatra sat on or slept on,” S&S Auction marketing manager David Berenblit told CBS Philly.

Some of the items were used by Sinatra to entertain his famous friends. Others, like a marble commode with a gold seat, are flush with Hollywood opulence. “These commodes would probably have cost somewhere around $20-30,000 when they were new,” Berenblit said.

At casino mogul Steve Wynn’s direction, items from around the world furnished Sinatra’s enormous 1980s suite. Some items can be had for a few hundred dollars or less. Others, like a Ferdinand Berthoud clock, could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The clock is ornamented in bronze with an ebony case,” Berenblit said.

Dominick Amaradio, along with his father and grandfather, are three generations in the high-end auction business. This is one of their favorite collections.

“The pieces that we acquired are very awesome,” Amaradio said.

